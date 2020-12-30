Iii Gates William Henry Sells 36,061 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.98, for a total value of C$5,192,007.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,090,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,460,709,140.98.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$141.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.16 billion and a PE ratio of 29.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of C$92.01 and a 1 year high of C$149.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$135.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.27.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

