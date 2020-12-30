David A. Morken Sells 70,131 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.