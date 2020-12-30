A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

