Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aytu BioScience were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYTU. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aytu BioScience alerts:

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu BioScience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.