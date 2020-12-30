Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Centogene were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 125.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 637.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Centogene has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

