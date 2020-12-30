State Street Corp Makes New $381,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 79.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 15.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

