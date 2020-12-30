State Street Corp Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

State Street Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,396,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,019,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.18.

