State Street Corp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

State Street Corp grew its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULBI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter worth $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ultralife by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.46. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.87%.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

