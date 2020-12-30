State Street Corp Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,248 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMO opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

