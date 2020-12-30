State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

