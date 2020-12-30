State Street Corp Trims Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of RLY stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52.

