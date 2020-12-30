Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.69. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 26,500 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Omni-Lite Industries Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.