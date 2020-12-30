DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as high as $16.58. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 762,116 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.