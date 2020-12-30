Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.96

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and traded as high as $18.23. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 37,027 shares trading hands.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $416.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.24 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $147,119.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,553.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $69,124.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,408.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,568 shares of company stock worth $505,650 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

