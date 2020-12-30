Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.03

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and traded as high as $38.22. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 18,708,766 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 28,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

