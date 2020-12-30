Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.47

Velocys plc (VLS.L) (LON:VLS)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $8.50. Velocys plc (VLS.L) shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 19,982,866 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.68. The stock has a market cap of £110.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

