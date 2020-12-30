BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.21% of Centrus Energy worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 359,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 329,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million.

In related news, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $321,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Centrus Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

