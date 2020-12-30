Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Post $0.30 EPS

Analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Knowles’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod bought 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 1.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 51,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

