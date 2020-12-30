Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.47 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

