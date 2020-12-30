BlackRock Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after buying an additional 1,162,465 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,486,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $87.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.