Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Acme United were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares in the last quarter.

Acme United stock opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

