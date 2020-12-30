Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

