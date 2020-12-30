BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,562 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

