BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.60% of Inspired Entertainment worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $90,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.72. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

