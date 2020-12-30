Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISTR. DA Davidson cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

ISTR opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Investar has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $24.40.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Research analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

