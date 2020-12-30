Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $79.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $64.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,656,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

