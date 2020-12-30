The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.46

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $11.91. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 89,065 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 125,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 37,691 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,146,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth $136,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the third quarter worth $422,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

