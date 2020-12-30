Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $64.71

Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.71 and traded as low as $62.00. Eckoh plc (ECK.L) shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 274,664 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Eckoh plc (ECK.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.91 million and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

In other Eckoh plc (ECK.L) news, insider Christopher Humphrey acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

About Eckoh plc (ECK.L) (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

