Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.84

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.84 and traded as low as $36.19. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) shares last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 61,198 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SII. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The stock has a market cap of C$899.64 million and a PE ratio of 44.46.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$47.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

