3M (NYSE:MMM) & Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Financial Review

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 3M and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.14 billion 3.12 $4.57 billion $9.10 19.10 Globus Medical $785.37 million 8.20 $155.21 million $1.68 38.83

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Medical. 3M is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.65% 44.77% 10.66% Globus Medical 12.36% 9.85% 9.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 3M and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 1 9 2 0 2.08 Globus Medical 0 4 12 0 2.75

3M presently has a consensus target price of $171.09, suggesting a potential downside of 1.59%. Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $62.44, suggesting a potential downside of 4.28%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Globus Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

3M has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Globus Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets. The Transportation and Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive and aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products to transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products to healthcare industry. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies to various consumers. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. It offers its products through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers, as well as directly to users. 3M Company has a strategic collaboration with Merry Maids in residential cleaning sector. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. In addition, it provides motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions; and hip and knee joint solutions, as well as distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. Further, the company offers expandable spacer products, which include RISE, RISE-L, CALIBER, CALIBER-L, ALTERA, ELSA, ELSA-ATP, SABLE, MAGNIFY, MAGNIFY-S, FORTIFY, and XPand; CREO thoracolumbar stabilization platform that offers instruments and implants for treating pathologies; CREO MIS and CREO MCS, options designed for less invasive surgery and minimal muscle disruption; CREO Derotation and CREO Rod Link Reducer systems, which help to streamline various derotation maneuvers for deformity correction; CREO Addition that provides a range of connectors; and CREO Fenestrated, a cement augmented pedicle screw system for patients with advanced stage tumors and limited life expectancy, as well as QUARTEX, an occipito-cervico-thoracic stabilization system. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

