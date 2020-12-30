Critical Comparison: Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) versus The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polymetal International and The Swatch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polymetal International $2.25 billion 4.98 $480.00 million $1.25 18.96 The Swatch Group $8.30 billion 5.07 $734.74 million N/A N/A

The Swatch Group has higher revenue and earnings than Polymetal International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polymetal International and The Swatch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polymetal International 0 1 6 0 2.86 The Swatch Group 1 9 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Polymetal International pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. The Swatch Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Polymetal International pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Polymetal International and The Swatch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polymetal International N/A N/A N/A The Swatch Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Swatch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Polymetal International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Swatch Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Swatch Group beats Polymetal International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl property located in the East Kazakhstan Region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities. The company is also involved in the provision of assembly, research and development, administration, watch case polishing, logistics and distribution, and customer services; and hard material products, microelectronics, watch cases and crowns, miniature low-frequency quartz crystals, thin wires, miniature batteries, watch glasses, watch dials and bracelets, watch hands, sports timing technology and equipment, precision parts, and assembly electronic components. In addition, it engages in retail, communication, real estate project and property management, finance, reinsurance, and art center businesses. The Swatch Group AG offers its watch and jewelry products primarily under the Breguet, Harry Winston, Blancpain, GlashÃ¼tte Original, Jaquet Droz, LÃ©on Hatot, Omega, Longines, Rado, Union GlashÃ¼tte, Tissot, Balmain, Certina, Mido, Hamilton, Calvin Klein, Swatch, and Flik Flak brands. The company markets its products through a distribution network; network of Tourbillon and Hour Passion multi-brand watch and jewelry boutiques, and monobrand boutiques; and online stores. The Swatch Group AG is headquartered in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

