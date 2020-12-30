Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

