Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ADYEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Adyen

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.