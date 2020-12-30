Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.94.

FANG stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

