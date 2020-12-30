Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have risen in the past three months. The stock got a boost following the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. Although the pandemic continues to hurt the company’s business, the results significantly surpassed management’s expectations. E-commerce has been a bright spot for Steven Madden. Robust gains from increased investment in digital marketing and solid consumer reception capabilities are contributing to performance. The company has also been accelerating investments in talent and omni-channel strategies. Apparently, revenues on stevemadden.com surged 82% in fiscal third quarter. Markedly, the company’s actions including adjusting merchandise mix, enhancing digital initiatives and managing expense structure have been aiding it to navigate through pandemic-induced challenges.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

