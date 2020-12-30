Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $187.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace and Services revenues. Solid momentum across active sellers and buyers remains a major positive. Further, the coronavirus-induced e-commerce boom and increasing mask sales are tailwinds. Furthermore, the company is witnessing solid traction among reactivated buyers, which is contributing well. Also, enhancements in search and discovery are driving its momentum among buyers. Moreover, robust Etsy ad program is also aiding seller base growth. Additionally, positive contributions from the Reverb acquisition are other positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are concerning. Further, intensifying e-commerce competition is a risk for Etsy’s market position.”

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.77.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $198.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $1,320,844.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,307.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $600,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,121 shares of company stock worth $45,301,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.