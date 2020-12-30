Comparing salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares salesforce.com and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio salesforce.com $17.10 billion 11.90 $126.00 million $1.02 218.10 eGain $72.73 million 5.05 $7.21 million $0.24 49.46

salesforce.com has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than salesforce.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for salesforce.com and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score salesforce.com 2 5 28 3 2.84 eGain 0 0 6 0 3.00

salesforce.com currently has a consensus target price of $261.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. eGain has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.79%. Given eGain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than salesforce.com.

Profitability

This table compares salesforce.com and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets salesforce.com 17.53% 6.63% 4.32% eGain 10.77% 24.89% 9.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of salesforce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of salesforce.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

salesforce.com has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

salesforce.com beats eGain on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as a field service solution that enables companies to connect agents, dispatchers, and mobile employees through a centralized platform, which helps to schedule and dispatch work, and track and manage jobs in real-time. In addition, the company offers Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer marketing interactions; and Commerce Cloud, which enables companies to enhance engagement, conversion, revenue, and loyalty from their customers. Further, it provides Customer 360 Platform that offers no-code to pro-code Platform-as-a-Service tools for building, securing, integrating, and managing the business apps; MuleSoft Anypoint Platform enables customers to connect any system, application, data, or device; Quip collaboration platform, which combines documents, spreadsheets, apps, and chat with live CRM data; and Tableau and Einstein Analytics, provides analytical technology to customers. Additionally, the company offers various solutions for financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, and philanthropy. The company also provides professional services and education services, including instructor-led and online courses; and support and adoption programs. It provides its services through direct sales; and consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. Salesforce and Siemens has a strategic partnership. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; and consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

