Contrasting Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paltalk and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -80.54% -91.31% -65.77% GreenSky 0.72% -15.29% 2.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $15.28 million 0.72 -$8.38 million N/A N/A GreenSky $529.65 million 1.57 $31.98 million $0.57 7.98

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of GreenSky shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paltalk and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 4 5 0 0 1.56

GreenSky has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential downside of 13.92%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

GreenSky beats Paltalk on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc. operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure business communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.