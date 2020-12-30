Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSO. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $344.54 million, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 407,749 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.