adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €270.56 ($318.30).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

ADS opened at €299.50 ($352.35) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 1 year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1 year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €282.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion and a PE ratio of 130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.