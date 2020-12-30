PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) (CVE:PPX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 304,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The stock has a market cap of C$20.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining Corp. (PPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.