Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.67

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.67 and traded as high as $37.65. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) shares last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 75,867 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAD. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.67.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$352,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,058,541.60.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

