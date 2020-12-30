Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.70

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.70 and traded as high as $37.27. Renault SA (RNO.PA) shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 849,414 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Renault SA (RNO.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.55 ($37.11).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

