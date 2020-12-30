The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.63

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.63 and traded as high as $72.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 4,928,997 shares trading hands.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.74.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$130.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,237.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.