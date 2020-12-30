J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $982.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $982.10 and traded as high as $1,184.00. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) shares last traded at $1,123.00, with a volume of 235,332 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JDW. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,101.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 982.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total value of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Also, insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total value of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69).

About J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

