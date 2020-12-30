Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

SGTX stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.32.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

