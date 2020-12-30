SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $38.77.

In other news, Director Vickie L. Capps bought 9,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 over the last quarter.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

