Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Given New $77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Charter Equity reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.91. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

