A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of A10 Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. A10 Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $741.77 million, a P/E ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $163,635 over the last quarter. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

