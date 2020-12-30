Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,684,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

